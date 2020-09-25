close
Fri Sep 25, 2020
September 25, 2020

Google Maps will show number of COVID cases in your area

September 25, 2020

LONDON: Staying away from coronavirus ‘hot zones’ might get much easier soon with Google Maps' new feature, foreign media reported.

Google announced on September 23 an update to Google Maps that will bring a new COVID-19 layer to the service to help you better understand the number of cases in a particular area

According to Sujoy Banerjee, Product Manager of Google Maps, users will be able to access the data layer through a new top right-hand corner tab called "COVID-19 info."

