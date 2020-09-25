PDMEA elects office-bearers 2020-21

KARACHI: Pakistan Denim Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PDMEA) has unanimously elected Shoaib Majeed, Chairman for the year 2020-21, Nafees Sultan as Senior Vice President, Rana Zahid Tauseef, Vice President North Zone, Saqib Riaz Tata, Vice President, South Zone. Those elected on Managing Committee were Shaheen Merchant, Khalid Majeed, Siddiqui Bhatti, Abdul Rahim, Faisal Ahmed and Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig.

Shaheen Merchant, the outgoing chairman, briefed the members about his meeting with Razak Dawood regarding GIDC and withdrawal of anti dumping duty by Turkey imposed on Pakistani textile products, including denim fabric.

Aman Kassim, Chairman APTMA, discussed with members regarding gas shortage, new connections and seven days gas supply to industry. Tariq Rafi advised difficulties of FTA and PTA with Turkey due to severe pressure of their local manufacturers of denim. Dr. Baig shared his discussion with Bilal Pasha, Consul General of Pakistan to Turkey, that the Turkish government is not interested to include Pakistani textile products in proposed FTA/PTA with Turkey. The members appreciated the performance of outgoing chairman and his team in taking up the issue of denim sector at the highest forums.