Fri Sep 25, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2020

PO nabbed for defrauding people

National

Our Correspondent
September 25, 2020

LAHORE: Anti-Organised Crime Cell (CIA) has arrested a proclaimed offender involved in fraud of hundreds of millions of rupees. The arrested PO has been identified as Abdul Rahim. He used to entice citizens on the pretext of making business deals. Multiple cheques dishonoured cases had been registered against him in Old Anarkali, Ichhra, Baghbanpura, New Anarkali and Islampura police stations. He was involved in shooting at and injuring citizens over demanding their money. Police said they were further investigating the matter.

