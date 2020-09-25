UK promises education, health cooperation

Islamabad : The UK will continue working closely with Pakistan, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, for the provision of basic services like education and healthcare to the people and building of resilience against things like COVID-19 and flooding, said British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner.

"There is a great chance now to secure a more peaceful Afghanistan and this means greater regional trade, and closer connections. We also support inclusion and diversity, working to ensure women are part of the economy and girls have a full 12 years of education,” the envoy said during a visit to underline his country’s long-standing relationship with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.