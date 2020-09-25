Govt dragging army into politics: PML-N

LAHORE:Punjab PML-N spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said the government’s spokespersons should be ashamed of dragging the army into political affairs.

Chuhan should stop using the shoulders of others. The whole nation knows the manner in which your leader defamed the army in the United States and Iran, said Azma Bukhari. There is no party better than the PML-N in terms of importance and strength of defence. The PML-N under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif made the defence of the Pakistan Army invincible, the

PML-N spokesperson said. Azma Bukhari in response to Fayyaz’s press conference said Chuhan should not get involved in these big issues and try his hand at councillor level matters.

Shahbaz Gill’s duty was as master chef on Nawaz Sharif's food. Maryam Nawaz has got on the nerves of the puppet government. After listening to Shahbaz Sharif's press conference, Niazi & Co was ashamed. Shahbaz Sharif has shown mirror to Niazi & Co. Shahbaz Sharif is not afraid of arrest. Chohan like you take pride in opening the door of the car of Shahbaz Sharif. People of Pakistan are not with Imran Niazi, rather, they have rejected him, said Azma Bukhari.