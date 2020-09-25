NAB hands over Rs16.4 million cheques to govt depts

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Thursday in a major development handed over cheques worth Rs 16.4 million of looted amount to government departments concerned after getting it recovered from white collar criminals.

After this recovery, the NAB in total has recovered Rs 466 billion from individuals involved in corrupt practices, since its inception to date. The amount was recovered in investigations against officers and officials of Punjab Sports Board, against Ex-Director Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA), investigation against proprietors of M/s Tawakal Enterprises & Clearing Agents and in case against accused Abrar Hussain for committing embezzlement in Employees Old-age Benefit Institution (EOBI) funds.

The cheque distribution ceremony held here in NAB Lahore office presided over by the DG NAB Lahore Saleem Shahzad. Additional Secretary (Finance) on behalf of Chief Secretary Punjab, Deputy Collector Faisal Badar on behalf of Pakistan Customs and Director Planning Khawaja Shumail received cheque for NPGCL. At this occasion, the DG NAB Lahore affirmed that plunderers of national resources and looters of Public money won’t be spared at any cost. He stated that Chairman NAB has issued very clear instructions regarding speedy recovery of looted money, on priority and NAB will leave no stone unturned for taking cognizance against culprits.

The DG said that the NAB has recovered a hefty amount of Rs 466 billion from corruption scams since its inception till date. During the current year, the Regional Bureau of Lahore has, so far, recovered Rs 4023 million approximately from corrupt elements and the delivery of recovered amount to National exchequer is underway, the DG concluded.