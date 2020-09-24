close
Thu Sep 24, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2020

NGO provides health equipment for patients, health workers in Sanghar

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 24, 2020

SUKKUR: District Sanghar, with the collaboration of an NGO, Malteser International, has provided safety kits to health workers taking care of Covid-19 patients.

Malteser International’s Mubashir Soomro handed over beds, wheelchairs, surgical items and safety kits for Covid-19 patients and health workers to Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr Imranul Hassan Khawaja and DHO Sanghar Dr Vishnuram for Civil Hospital, Sanghar, Taluka Hospital Khipro and Raral Health Center Jam Nawaz Ali.

The DC Sanghar said coronavirus had not been vanquished yet though the number of cases had significantly declined in the country but we needed to be more vigilant and careful about the SOPs and with the support from NGO like Malteser International, the pandemic could be defeated.

