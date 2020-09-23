Officer responsible for corruption in MUET Khairpur rescued

SUKKUR: The-then Deputy Director Finance, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), ZA Bhutto Campus, Khairpur, Waqas Ahmed Channa, who had fraudulently transferred the government’s money worth Rs163 million to his father’s and his personal accounts, has not only been rescued but also posted as director finance Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development, Khairpur. Sources revealed that the-then deputy director finance transferred the government money of Rs50 million through ADF account HBL-Khairpur, and Rs19 million through DDF account HBL Khairpur, Rs94 million through Khyber Bank, Sukkur, and later he withdrew all the amount.

The News has learnt that the external audit had detected embezzlement of Rs5.7 million and Rs130 million in the internal auditors’ team report in May 2020. The sources said Waqar Channa, through fake signatures of the-then Pro-Vice Chancellor MUET ZA Bhutto Campus Engr. Ghulam Sarwar Kandhar and the-then Pro-Vice Chancellor Mukhtiar Hussain Unnar, had written a letter to bank managers, informing them about the-then deputy director finance MUET being authorized to operate the accounts.

Waqas Channa had a single contingency account of different departments of MUET Campus, Khairpur, and had transferred the same amount in his personal and father’s accounts. The sources revealed that he later withdrew Rs340 million and then Rs160 million through two different cheques. The sources further revealed that when the MUET Campus Khairpur had opened an official account in HBL Mall Road Branch, Khairpur, it was found that Waqas Channa had transferred all the money to his personal and father’s accounts. Ironically, the officer allegedly involved in corruption, instead of receiving punishment, was appointed as director finance in the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development, Khairpur, by the Sindh chief minister. Sources said the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had conducted an inquiry and summoned both the-then PVC Ghulam Sarwar Kandhar and Mukhtiar Hussain Unnar to record their statements. The sources said the officer involved in Rs180.7 million corruption scam was being rescued by the authorities and was given the charge of director finance MUET ZA Bhutto Campus. Sources claimed that Shoaib Shah was allegedly given the task to rescue Waqas Ahmed Channa from ACE’s inquiry, while Zeeshan Memon, the deputy director finance MUET ZA Bhutto, and other officials are also trying to save him.

Saeed Ghani visits colleges, schools in Larkana, finds violations of SOPs

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Tuesday visited various schools and colleges in Larkana, where he did not observe social distancing in the classes as well as students and teachers not wearing face masks.

While paying surprise visits to Nusrat Bhutto Government Boys’ Degree College, Girls’ College, Pilot Higher Secondary School and Rehmatpur High School, the provincial minister expressed anger over violations of the prescribed SOPs to prevent the outspread of coronavirus. He monitored teaching process and compliance of SOPs to prevent Covid-19. During the visits, he found teachers were absent in the classes, while some teachers and students also came late.

While talking to media persons, Saeed Ghani expressed strong anger over the negligence and warned the administrations of the concerned colleges and schools to implement the SOPs with letter and spirit. He said social distancing was not implemented properly in the public sector schools of Larkana due to large number of students. He said alternate days based schooling would be suggested in those schools and colleges. The provincial minister said stern action would be taken against private schools that were denying 20 per cent discount in school fees. He said VI to VII classes will start from September 28.