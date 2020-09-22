FIA allowed to record statement of Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE:An accountability court on Monday allowed Federal Investigation Agency FIA to record statement of Punjab opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz in an ongoing investigation against him.

The FIA has moved the accountability court seeking its permission to record statement of Hamza Shahbaz who is in jail on judicial remand in assets beyond means and money laundering case. The FIA stated that the agency has started audit of different mills of Sharif family including Al-Arabia Sugar Mills, Ramzan Sugar Mills, Sharif feed and Dairy. The FIA further stated that as Hamza is director of the firms and his statement is necessary to probe the matter. The court after hearing the plea of FIA granted permission to record statement of Hamza Shahbaz from jail.