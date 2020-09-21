Pervez Khattak says PTI govt to complete tenure

NOWSHERA: Flaying the opposition’s All Parties Conference as ill-timed, Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said Sunday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete its constitutional term.

He was speaking at the party workers’ convention attended by those from Pirpai, Shaidu, Akora Khattak and Mera Kheshgi Bala areas of the Nowshera district. The PTI district chapter president and Chairman of the District Development and Advisory Committee, Idrees Khattak, presided over the convention attended by a large number of workers.

National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Dr Imran Khattak, Ishaq Khattak and Raza Saeed Babar addressed on the occasion as well. The defence minister was critical of the opposition parties for convening the multiparty conference in Islamabad against the government.

Without naming the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), he said these parties used to take turns to rule the country and blamed both of them for the problems the country was facing now.

Pervez Khattak believed that it was the wrong policies of the PML-N and PPP governments in the past that pushed the people of the country to poverty, price hike and unemployment. He held the past governments responsible for the present unstable economic situation and said the PTI government had inherited a weak economy from predecessors.

The defence minister said Premier Imran Khan and his economic team had stabilized the economy in the last two years and focused on various issues for the welfare of the masses. He defended the passing of legislation in the recent joint session of the parliament and said that saved Pakistan from impending sanctions at the international level.

Pervez Khattak said Imran Khan had struggled against corruption during the last 22 years. He advised the opposition parties to back the PTI government in putting the country on the path to development instead of seeking concessions for their tainted leaders.

The defence minister thanked the people of Nowshera for reposing confidence in him and his family members by electing them to assemblies in every election. He enumerated several development projects, which he had approved for the Nowshera district, adding the schemes pertaining to the power, natural gas supply, health and education sectors would greatly benefit the people and bring about a change in their lives.