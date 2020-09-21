close
Mon Sep 21, 2020
September 21, 2020

Mianwali beautification plan launched

September 21, 2020

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has assigned special task of beautification of Mianwali district to Adviser to Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood.

On the directions of the chief minister, the adviser visited various places in Mianwali, including Essakhel and Kala Bagh on Sunday. Major focus of the plan is promotion of tourist sites. The adviser particularly overviewed Sargodha Morr entry point, Wattakhel Chowk, Dreamland Park, Kashmir Park, family park site at former Mela Mandi Moweshian, Dus Hazaar Pull, park area adjacent to Jinnah Barrage and other sites.

Asif Mehmood said that comprehensive plan for beautification of Mianwali district and city is in progress and all necessary steps will be taken for development of new tourist sites there. “Mianwali has tremendous potential for tourism. Niml Lake, Kala Bagh, Jinnah Barrage, Chashma Barrage and various spots at Indus River will be further developed to attract foreign and local tourists”, pledged the adviser.

