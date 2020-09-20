130 corona patients confirmed in Punjab

LAHORE : One more Covid-19 patient died and 130 new infections were also confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Saturday.

The toll of fatalities raised to 2,226 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 98,272 in the province.

Out of a total of 98,272 infections in Punjab, as many as 95,492 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 12,154 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,127,700 in the province.

After 2,226 fatalities and recovery of a total of 94,756 patients, as many as 1,290 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.

Uplift schemes reviewed: Lahore Division Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman has said it is mandatory for every deputy commissioner to keep a check on all development schemes in his district regarding standard, speed of work and deadline for completion.

All the nonfunctional filtration plants must be made functional first, said commissioner while chairing a meeting held to review 765 development schemes of Lahore, 481 of Sheikhupura, 464 of Kasur and 120 development schemes of Nankana Sahib district.

He was briefed that 763 schemes out of 765 schemes in Lahore were approved and tenders of 490 while work orders of 419 development schemes of Lahore have been issued.

He also approved scheme of PHA Institute of Horticulture in Lahore. All the DCs and officers concerned of Lahore division participated in the meeting.