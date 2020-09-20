Road accidents claim six more lives

Six people, including a woman and a minor girl, died in road accidents in the city on Saturday.

According to police, three people were crushed to death when a speedy dumper hit their motorcycle in Dunba Goth within the jurisdiction of the Memon Goth police station. The casualties were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival.

Two of the victims were identified as 35-year-old Gulzar and five-year-old Rizwan.

Police said the dumper driver managed to flee after the crash. Police said they also trying to obtain CCTV footage to trace the dumper and its driver. A case has been registered while further investigations are underway.

Separately, a six-year-old girl, Malki Bhutto, died in Gadap City. Police said she lost her life when an unknown vehicle hit and killed her near her residence. Her body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy.

A case has been registered and an investigation is continuing.

In another tragic incident, 45-year-old Noor Khan, son of Akhtar, died after being knocked down by a vehicle near the Kathore River within the remits of the SITE Superhighway police station.

Meanwhile, a man was killed when a vehicle hit and killed him near Defence Morr. His body was taken to the JPMC for medico-legal formalities. The deceased had no identity papers on him.

A day earlier, a traffic policeman was killed in a road accident in Shershah on Friday, and the driver responsible for the accident was arrested.

According to SHO Zawwar Hussain, 27-year-old Masood, son of Abdul Ghani, was controlling the traffic when the brakes of a trailer failed and the vehicle rammed into another trailer, killing him on the spot.

The deceased had joined the traffic police department in 2017 and hailed from Hyderabad. The driver was identified as Haji Khalil.