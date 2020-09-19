Officials directed to make anti-polio drives more effective

LAHORE: Lahore Commissioner Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman has said that he would count it failure even if one child was not administered anti-polio drops.

He said that refusal cases would be handled by special teams. All anti-polio teams and workers must be motivated before every campaign to raise their morale and commitment to the country and humanity. He said polio is a permanent disability and administration would leave no stone unturned to save society from the menace.

He said this while addressing a meeting held on Friday in Lahore Division Commissioner’s Office. Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Secretary Capt (r) Muhammad Usman Yonus, Lahore DC Danish Afzal and WHO representatives also attended the meeting. The DCs of other districts of Lahore division attended it via video link. The meeting was called to discuss polio situation and strategy to make anti-polio campaigns more effective and result-oriented. Capt. (R) Muhammad Usman said that all possible energies must be used to make anti-polio campaigns successful and make Lahore and Punjab free from polio. He said environmental samples indicated that polio virus was present in the drains. He stressed the need to administer anti-polio drops to every child. He said that zero-dose children would be focused.