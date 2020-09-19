Asad Umar’s unique offer to Shahbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Friday said he came to know through media sources that the PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif paid less tax than him last year.

The minister said on Twitter that sources said the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s combined tax was less than him. “To promote brotherhood I am ready to exchange my assets with these three gentlemen. What else sacrifice I can offer,” Asad Umar said while taking a jibe at the three leaders.

Later on, he posted another tweet, saying that a friend has told him that the previous news was not entirely true and actually Shahbaz Sharif has paid tax a little less than double of what he (Asad) has paid. “Therefore, the exchange formula will be adjusted to my whole assets for his (Shahbaz’) half assets,” he said.