Sirajul Haq demands Corona Relief Fund audit

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has demanded independent audit of the Corona Relief Fund and the aid PTI government received during the last six seven months from different countries and organisations.

In a statement on Friday, he said it seemed the government had not utilised the aid of billions of rupees for the revival of cronavirus-hit small businesses and rehabilitation of the affectees and poor segments of society.

The prime minister, he said, had announced Rs1,200 billion Corona Relief Fund which was not properly utilised for the purpose rather the money was diverted to other sectors. Therefore, he said, a transparent audit of the total funds was needed to clear the exact situation.

Earlier, a delegation of AJK JI leaders called on him led by Noorul Bari, Raja Afzal and others and discussed the latest situation in Indian-Held Kashmir.

Addressing the delegates, the JI chief said Islamabad only used lip service for the people of the Indian-Held Kashmir who had been living like prisoners for the past 14 months. He said Modi government was issuing domiciles of Kashmir districts to thousands of Hindu extremists and was bent upon turning the Muslim majority of the area into minority. He said the BJP regime had adopted the Israel model for Kashmir to tighten its grip on Kashmir. Amid the situation, he said Pakistani government did nothing practical for the freedom of Kashmiri people. He said international organisations had become silent spectators.

Sirajul Haq, however, assured the Kashmiris that people of Pakistan would never leave them alone in their struggle for getting freedom from Indian yoke. He said the JI was standing shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kashmir and would continue raising their voice all over the world. He said the dawn of freedom would soon rise on Kashmir.

Meanwhile, JI Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch, while addressing a gathering of Islamic Lawyers Forum, highlighted the need for introducing democratic values and rule of law in the country. He said the country, unfortunately, had not tasted the values of true Islamic welfare state since its independence due to the corrupt and west-sponsored elite ruling the masses. He said Imran Khan government increased the difficulties of the masses and disappointed them. He said the lawyers should play their active role in bringing about real change in the country.