Traffic cop dies in road accident

A traffic policeman was killed in a road accident in Shershah on Friday, and the driver responsible for the accident was arrested.

According to SHO Zawwar Hussain, 27-year-old Masood, son of Abdul Ghani, was controlling the traffic when the brakes of a trailer failed and the vehicle rammed into another trailer, killing him on the spot.

The deceased had joined the traffic police department in 2017 and hailed from Hyderabad. The driver was identified as Haji Khalil. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.