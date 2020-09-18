Pak-Afghan action: Drug precursor worth Rs91 bn seized

KARACHI: Six metric tonnes of critical chemical used in production of Methamphetamine was seized in a joint operation by Pakistan and Afghan Customs authorities and the US Drug Enforcement Agency inside Afghanistan.

The Pakistan and Afghan Customs authorities alongside the US Drug Enforcement Agency recovered six metric tonnes of Iodine crystals used to manufacture high quality d-methamphetamine. According to Pakistan Customs sources, the shipment containing the iodine crystals arrived in Karachi from UAE under transit trade agreement.

The container was meant to be shipped to Afghanistan. Acting on suspicion, the port control unit of the Pakistan Customs informed Model Collectorate of Customs Preventive.

On confirmation of the presence of the precursor chemical, the Pakistan Customs informed the US Drug Enforcement Agency and their Afghan counterparts. According to the plan, the shipment was allowed to be passed on to a destination near the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham.

According to the Customs sources, the Afghan Customs and the US DEA, conducted operation on Sept 14 as consignment crossed into Afghanistan. According to International Narcotics Board, the iodine crystals can help produce 4.5 tonnes of narcotics worth Rs 91 billion. The timely operation prevented smuggling of USD 546 million worth of precursor narcotics. The proceeds of the drugs could have been used for terrorist financing, confirmed sources at the Pakistan Customs.