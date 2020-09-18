PSB’s meeting okays formation of anti-doping board

ISLAMABAD: The first meeting of the newly-constituted Board of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has decided to form a national level anti-doping board to promote dope-free culture in Pakistan.

The anti-doping board will comprise representatives from the PSB, PCB, POA, Health Division, and Law Division to help promote a dope-free culture in the country and inculcate awareness amongst the athletes about the consequences of doping.

The meeting, held at the committee room of the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination, was chaired by Federal Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza. It was also decided that the national sports federations (NSFs) will get funds from the government only on the basis of performance.

“The funding will be provided to only those NSFs which have structural body from local club/tehsil to national level. The NSFs will submit annual activity calendar along with a budget estimate in March every year for the next financial year so that their proposals could be incorporated in budget of the PSB. The NSFs will also submit a statement of accounts duly audited by a reputable firm for the previous financial year and the grant will be released only on receipt of these accounts.”

Though the official handout issued by the PSB did not mention Pak PWD’s name, the majority of Board’s members ratified the administrative, sports activities, and repair/maintenance expenditures incurred by the PSB. The Board also allowed the PSB to develop sports infrastructure involving private sector on gratis basis.

“There is an urgent need to curtail unnecessary expenditures and embark upon the austerity policy with an increase in revenue generation for sporting activities in line with the vision of the prime minister,” the members observed.

The Board also okayed engagement of a professional consultant for restructuring and revamping of the PSB to make it professional, efficient and effective entity.”

The minister also informed the House that under the Public Sector Development Programme, the present government has allocated Rs1949.606 million for renovation and upgradation of the existing facilities at the Pakistan Sports Complex and Rs295.572 million for the PSB Coaching Centre in Peshawar.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Olympic Association President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan spoke about holding the 14th South Asian Games in Pakistan, however the minister said that we will hold another meeting of the Board wherein the whole issue will be deliberated for final decision.

Athletics Federation of Pakistan President Maj Gen (r) Akram Sahi said that international competitions generate a tremendous interest amongst the public. Though the PSB’s handout mentioned that Arshad Nadeem is the only athlete to have qualified for the Olympics, however there are three shooters and an equestrian who have achieved the honour of qualifying for the Olympics. Judoka Shah Hussain Shah is also on the path to make it to the Olympics.