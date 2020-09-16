US embassy issues alert for its citizens living in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: On account of rising crime incidents in different sectors of the federal capital, the US Embassy issued an alert for its citizens residing in Islamabad to remain alert and vigilant while visiting some sectors of the federal capital following the increase in street crimes in the sectors of G-6, F-6, F-7, F-10, I-9, and I-10.

As per alert issued for US citizens from US Embassy in Islamabad, it was stated, “The US embassy in Islamabad has received reports of an increase in street crimes in Islamabad. Most incidents have taken place in sectors G-6, F-6, F-7, F-10, I-9, and I-10.” “These street crimes have included muggings, armed robberies, and thefts of mobile phones, purses.”