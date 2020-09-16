Chaudhry Shujaat for special courts to hear child abuse cases

LAHORE:PML-Q president Ch Shujaat Hussain has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to make an effective law to eliminate increasing cases of child abuse in the country.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, he said his party will fully support the prime minister in making this law. Ch Shujaat Hussain said the recent incident had not occurred on the motorway but it happened three or four miles away but Shahbaz Sharif while speaking in the National Assembly unnecessarily put his share in the construction of the motorway but did not mention the crime.

He said Imran Khan instead of talking about this incident in the National Assembly should request the High Court to constitute special courts for hearing grave cases and these special courts should decide a case in a week. He said significant reduction could be witnessed following timely decisions besides ending fear and harassment among the citizens.