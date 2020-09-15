Shah Noor, Shahida win gold in Inter-Provincial E-Karate Kata tournament

KARACHI: Syed Shah Noor of Sindh and Shahida of Balochistan won gold medals in the Inter-Provincial E-Karate Kata Tournament 2020 which concluded on Monday.

In men's category, Mohammad Shehbaz of Punjab captured silver while the bronze medals went to Shehbaz Salim of Punjab and Muhammad Ashfaq of Balochistan.

In women's category, Laiba Zia of Federal got silver while Sumayya Rafaqat of Punjab and Hadia of Balochistan claimed bronze medals.

Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) held the closing ceremony through Zoom. PKF is one of the federations which kept the athlete community engaged while sports activities were hampered by COVID-19 lockdowns, the PKF said in a statement.

PKF chairman Mohammad Jahangir appreciated the efforts of the organising committee for apt handling of all technical matters.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) secretary Khalid Mehmood graced the occasion as the chief guest. He appreciated the teamwork and strength of the federation and promised support to the federation in future events.

More than 150 players from all over Pakistan participated in this tournament. This would not have been possible without the active coordination of the provincial secretaries and the esteemed judges panel who worked really hard to ensure that all participants followed the rules and SOPs, the PKF said. Testimonials of the winning athletes were also shared on Zoom. The winners were also provided certificates.