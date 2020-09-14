What was fed to Nawaz in jail causing his platelets count to drop, asks Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that investigation has to be conducted what Mian Nawaz Sharif was fed in NAB custody when his food from home was stopped. That resulted in worsening of his disease and his platelets count dropped to a dangerous level and he faced a heart attack, she added.

In a statement issued on twitter on Sunday, she also questioned how a man in captivity suffered from the coronaviurs. She accused the government of not giving Hamza Shahbaz the required medical facilities.

This oppressive regime has been toying with the health of political opponents by keeping them in inhuman conditions. “My brother Hamza Shahbaz Sharif is the latest victim of this brutality, who has tested positive for Covid-19. But he is not being given the required medical attention,” she said on Twitter.

She said Hamza has unjustly and illegally been incarcerated for more than a year now. The tyrants masking as rulers must know that even the naked brutal force they rely upon will be of no help when the payback time strikes and the day is not far away, In-sha-Allah,” she tweeted.