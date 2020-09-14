CM takes notice of tourists manhandling in Murree

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of an incident of manhandling of tourists in Murree and sought a report from Commissioner Rawalpindi and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi.

He ordered for initiating legal action against the responsible persons and said that such elements should be brought to book and justice should provided to the affected people, says a handout issued here on Sunday.

The chief minister said that such incidents at Murree and other tourist places would not be tolerated.

He directed the police to arrange regular patrolling at tourists places.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of father of Waqar Younis, bowling coach of Pakistani cricket team.In a condolence message on Sunday, he expressed heartfelt sympathies and condoled with Waqar Younis and bereaved family members.