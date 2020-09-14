Karachi, Nishter Basketball clubs in Defense Day final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Karachi Basketball Club and Nishter Basketball Club won semi-final matches of Defense Day Pakistan Basketball Tournament, which is underway here at Abdul Nasser Basketball Court.
Karachi Basketball Club defeated Omega Basketball Club by 58-56.
Nishter Basketball Club thrashed Askari Basketball Club. Karachi Basketball Association is organising the tournament.