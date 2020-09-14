close
Mon Sep 14, 2020
P
PPI
September 14, 2020

Karachi, Nishter Basketball clubs in Defense Day final

Sports

KARACHI: Karachi Basketball Club and Nishter Basketball Club won semi-final matches of Defense Day Pakistan Basketball Tournament, which is underway here at Abdul Nasser Basketball Court.

Karachi Basketball Club defeated Omega Basketball Club by 58-56.

Nishter Basketball Club thrashed Askari Basketball Club. Karachi Basketball Association is organising the tournament.

