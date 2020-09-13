Shahzad Akbar advises Shahbaz to call Suleman back

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar has advised PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly that he should call his son Suleman Shahbaz back to the country from London, otherwise he might be apprehended there.

In a social media message, the adviser said that Shahbaz had pledged to sue him in a London court but no progress had yet been made on that front. Shahzad likened the pledge to the avowal of Shahbaz to drag PPP Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Larkana streets. He also said that a money laundering reference has also been filed, referring to the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau of Rs7 billion money laundering and assets beyond means against Shahbaz Sharif and his family, including his wife, sons and two daughters.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that Shahbaz Sharif was a liar as he let his brother abscond by telling a lie and gave his fake bail. He said that no one can compete with a liar like Shahbaz. “Just saw yesterday you bowing before them who you had to drag on roads, just like you bow while asking for NRO," he said in a tweet.

Both the adviser and SAPM were reacting to a tweet by Shahbaz in which he said: “In a defamation case that I filed against Imran Khan for his blatant lies of offering him Rs. 10 billion, he has sought 33 deferments so far. I have petitioned the court to hear the case on daily basis. IK failed to submit his written reply to the court despite passage of 3 years.”