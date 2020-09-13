Maroof Azam Rachyal appointed as UKPCCI director

LONDON: Renowned Pakistani entrepreneur Maroof Azam Rachyal has recently been appointed as a director of the UK Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (UKPCCI).

Rachyal has deep roots within Pakistan’s business community with his family business’ roots established in 1944-1945 in the UK as well as Pakistan.

Presently, Rachyal runs a ground transportation business which has a presence in various UK cities but he plans to expand his interests into import/export, textiles and the food industry.

In an exclusive conversation with The News, Rachyal said: “My immediate focus is to encourage British Pakistani businessmen to invest in Pakistan. I also want to promote Pakistani goods in the UK.” Rachyal said that he sought to increase trade between the UK and Pakistan and would hold trade exhibitions soon.

More recently, he has been involved in philanthropy and social work. He founded a philanthropic organisation called Kashmir Insaf Movement “Insaf Group” as a founding chairman with hundreds of members focusing on the health and education in Pakistan. The organisation also works on upgrading women’s health centres in the rural areas of Azad Kashmir.

Using his business and political links, Rachyal wants to give back to his community by investing in his community’s future and uplifting a ‘softer image’ of Pakistan.

Rachyal told The News that promoting small and medium enterprises was also on his list of things to do as a director UKPCCI. The UKPCCI was established in 1979 and is recognised by the governments of the UK and Pakistan.

Various business professionals from diverse sectors form the board of directors of the UKPCCI. The chamber offers networking opportunities to businessmen and also provides a platform for entrepreneurs to cooperate with authorities in Pakistan and the UK.