Motorway blocked, commuters looted

LAHORE: Robbers blocked Lahore-Islamabad Motorway near Sheikhupura and robbed travellers in the wee hours of Friday.

The complainant, Mian Rehmat Ali, an ambulance driver, told the motorway police he was heading towards Lahore from Islamabad when he spotted at least 20 cars stopped near Sheikhupura. He operated the hooter of the ambulance that caused robbers to flee.

However, the robbers burst the tyres of vehicles and deprived commuters of cash and valuables. The victims said they had tried to call the Motorway Police but due to weak signals, their call could not be connected. The delay in response provided sufficient time to the robbers to act.

A senior officer of the Motorway Police claimed only one person of Skardu was deprived of cash and valuables. The robbers were wearing uniforms of the Elite Force and were masked. The Motorway Police reached the scene and recorded count of victims. The local police were also called in for registration of FIR. Senior police officers visited the crime scene and collected evidence. The police are yet to arrest the robbers. Investigations are under way to trace the robbers.