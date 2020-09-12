Punish gang-rape accused publicly: Chaudhry Shujaat

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain has said that the molestation of a woman on the Motorway is highly regrettable and the accused should be punished in the public. He said that a large committee had been formed but committees will not solve the matter.

He said this while talking to former MNAs from Sara-i-Alamgir Malik Muhammad Haneef and Malik Jamil, who joined the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) at his residence here on Friday. Former federal minister Ch Wajahat Hussain and Muslim League’s Central Finance Secretary Imtiaz Ahmad Ranjha were also present.

Welcoming both of them into the party, Shujaat Hussain announced that in the next local bodies election, Malik Muhammad Haneef will be the party’s candidate for the slot of tehsil Nazim Sara-i-Alamgir.