Bilawal questions absence of PM, Qureshi from flood-hit areas of Sindh

SUKKUR: The Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has said the recent monsoon rains have caused displacement of hundreds of thousands of people, when their houses and standing crops were flooded and damaged.

While visiting the flood victims camp at Kharoro Syed in Umerkot on Thursday, the chairman PPP said one of the politicians from Multan, who had contested elections from Umerkot and Tharparkar districts, always extorted money in the name of spirituality but has not turned up there at the difficult hour.

He questioned as to why, as a foreign minister could not attract global attention to help the flood victims of Sindh. He also pledged to bring the prime minister to Umerkot so he could understand the misery of the people.

He asked the people not to let him (the PM) escape till he announces a special relief package like the ‘Watan Card’ launched by PPP for 2011-flood victims. He said PM Imran Khan would have to own Sindh as well.

The PPP chairman said it was not the PPP’s tradition to abandon people at the time of distress, saying the PPP and the Sindh government have cancelled all political activities to stand by the flood victims. He also appealed to the philanthropists to come forward and help the flood-affected people. During his visit, some Hindu girls performed Aarti (Hindu rituals) and prayed for his long life.