Residents protest proposed establishment of Tehsil in Bannu

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANNU: The residents of Ghoriwala on Thursday staged a protest and blocked the traffic at the main chowk against the proposed establishment of Merakhel as a tehsil in Bannu district.
The local leaders of all the political parties and elders of Ghoriwala rejected the establishment of Merakhel tehsil, saying that a tribe was being divided on the pretext of administrative division.
After the protest, a jirga of elders and local political leaders was held at Ghoriwala Bazaar. The participants vowed that they would not allow anyone to harm their interest, establish tehsil in a small village and ignore the historic Ghoriwala city.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Ulema Wing) central vice-president Maulana Syed Nasim Ali Shah, Taimur Baz Khan of the ANP, former MPA Irfan Durrani of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Ghoriwala tribes head Pir Matiullah and others attended the jirga.
The participants alleged that a lawmaker was behind this conspiracy to declare Merakhel a tehsil, which will never be allowed. They threatened that all the tribes of Ghoriwala city would be on the roads if Merakhel was declared a tehsil.