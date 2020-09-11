Centre, provinces will continue to take decisions collectively after schools reopen, hopes Shafqat Mehmood

KARACHI: The Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mahmood, has hoped that the once the educational institutions reopen in the country in phases from 15th September to 30th September, 2020, the Centre and the provinces will continue to take decisions collectively for the education sector as was the case during the coronavirus emergency.

The federal education minister stated this on Thursday after he met Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani here at the latter’s office. Both the federal and Sindh education ministers said that the governments are doing their best to overcome in minimum possible time the loss incurred by the education sector due to the coronavirus emergency.

They were of consensus that adoption of a nationwide collective policy pertaining to educational institutions would go a long way in resolving the issues that had arisen due to the pandemic.

Shafqat Mahmood said that the federal government is doing its best to upgrade the educational standards across the country. He said that the collective decisions by the Centre and provinces after reopening of the schools would be helpful in promoting education in the country.

The federal education minister negated the impression that English was being excluded from the school curriculum while saying that teaching of English as a language would continue with the aim that students should not overburdened.

He said the communication gap among the provinces has to be bridged so that effective reforms could be introduced in the education sector across the country.Sindh education minister said that consultation with the provinces was necessary to improve the academic standards including improvement in the curricula.

He said that provinces in accordance with the 18th Constitutional Amendment have the right to make announcements on their own pertaining to any decision related to their education sector, no matter these decisions were earlier reached collectively by the Centre and provincial governments.