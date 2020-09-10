close
Thu Sep 10, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 10, 2020

Environment minister visits Bahawalpur

Our Correspondent
September 10, 2020

BAHAWALPUR: Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environment Zar Taj Gull Wednesday visited Bahawalpur. Taking to reporters, the minister said the media raised political awareness of the people.She said the PTI leadership and Prime Minister Imran Khan respond hard questions of media because the PTI leadership believes on constructive criticism of the media.She said Green Pakistan campaign is for generations to come. The minister also planted a sapling in Fatima Jinnah ladies park.

