NAB approves multiple probes into Billion Tree Tsunami project

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) approved a number of investigations into the federal government’s flagship Billion Tree Tsunami project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during an executive board meeting on Wednesday.

According to a NAB press release, the board approved six separate inquiries into the government’s environmental project. The opposition has frequently criticised the anti-graft body for what it claims is “one-sided” accountability and frequently called on NAB to investigate the Billion Tree Tsunami over alleged graft.

The NAB is very serious about eradicating corruption from the country and for a corruption-free Pakistan, the notification added. It also said the institution “does not belong to any political party, group or individual but only to the state of Pakistan”.

According to the statement, the board approved conducting a number of investigations against various personalities, which include probes against the management of a housing project, the Billion Tree Tsunami Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa textbook board, as well as officials of Education Department and literacy department, Government of Sindh. The notification said six separate inquiries would be conducted on the Billion Tree Tsunami Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The board meeting, chaired by NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal also approved filing a reference against former officials of the Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) and others allegedly inflicting losses to the national exchequer over awarding oil and gas contracts to a company.