Engro Fertilizers Ltd & MCB Bank Ltd introduce the first Electronic Bank Guarantee solution in Pakistan

Lahore: Engro Fertilizers Ltd and MCB Bank Ltd have partnered to accelerate digitization of financial products and developed Pakistan’s first-ever solution to electronically manage bank guarantees.

With businesses adopting virtual operations and enforcing minimal physical interaction in the wake of COVID-19, Engro Fertilizers Ltd engaged MCB Bank Ltd, one of the leading Banks in the country, to develop an electronic bank guarantee management solution that will promote digitalization and enhanced corporate service delivery.

The Bank, in consultation with Mohsin Tayebaly & Co, managed legal and regulatory concerns to provide a SWIFT-based mechanism to Engro Fertilizers Ltd at nominal cost and minimal impact to business operations. Additionally, the designed process will also facilitate to mitigate the risk of counterfeit bank guarantees, identified as a recurring cause of concern in Pakistan’s banking Industry.

This system, currently operational only for Engro Fertilizers, is expected to be rolled out for all other clients of MCB Bank. Given the existing credit sales model offered by most corporations, the product would assist the wider industry in facilitating their customers and stakeholders in the near future.***