close
Wed Sep 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2020

Three shot dead in Tank

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2020

TANK: Unidentified assailants gunned down three persons in Kot Azam village here Tuesday, police official said. Muhammad Zaman, Azizur Rehman and Afsarullah were traveling when unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate fire on their vehicle near Nai Abadi Kot Azam, killing all the three on the spot. The police registered a case of triple murder against unknown murderers at Gomal Police Station and started an investigation to arrest the killers.

Latest News

More From Pakistan