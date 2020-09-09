Three shot dead in Tank

TANK: Unidentified assailants gunned down three persons in Kot Azam village here Tuesday, police official said. Muhammad Zaman, Azizur Rehman and Afsarullah were traveling when unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate fire on their vehicle near Nai Abadi Kot Azam, killing all the three on the spot. The police registered a case of triple murder against unknown murderers at Gomal Police Station and started an investigation to arrest the killers.