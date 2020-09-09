ACE establishes complaint centres for sugarcane growers

GUJRANWALA: Regional Director Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Naeem Ullah Bhatti Monday said complaint centres have been established in all district headquarters for action against sugar mills for not paying officially fixed price to sugarcane farmers, delay in payment or cut sugarcane weight.

He said an open court will be held on September 8 (today) at Mandi Bahauddin to redress the grievances of sugarcane growers. He said sugarcane growers now can register their complaints against sugar mills with ACE offices of their respective districts.