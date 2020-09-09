Punjab to abolish tax on park weddings

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to abolish Rs 5,000 tax on booking of parks for weddings in the provincial metropolis.

The purpose of abolishing the fees is to provide relief to those who have fewer resources, said PHA, DG Jawad Ahmed Qureshi. He said Federal Minister Mian Hamad Azhar and Vice Chairman PHA Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed met here on Tuesday and finalised the decision. Vice Chairman, PHA, requested for abolition of tax on booking of parks for weddings and in this regard Hamad Azhar hinted at abolishing the tax imposed next financial year.

Federal Minister Mian Hamad Azhar said the government was taking all possible steps to provide relief to people. The fruits of these government initiatives will soon be passed on to people.