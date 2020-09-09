close
Wed Sep 09, 2020
WD
Web Desk
September 9, 2020

Country facing isolation due to flawed govt policies: Sirajul Haq

National

ABBOTTABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Tuesday said that today Pakistan stood isolated owing to the flawed policies of incumbent government.

“The government is making lame excuses to convince the people over the Occupied Kashmir issue but they (rulers) have also endangered the independence of Muzaffarabad after allowing Indian aggression in the Held Kashmir,” Sirajul Haq told media during his visit to Abbottabad to offer condolences to former JI district chief Abdur Razaq Abbasi on the death of his father.

He said the government was in panic and had clandestinely divided the Kashmir on the pattern of Bangladesh. He said solution to the Occupied Kashmir dispute was not in the priorities of the incumbent rulers. The JI chief said the country and nation had been mortgaged with the International Monetary Fund.

