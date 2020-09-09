Police stations in KP yet to get financial autonomy

PESHAWAR: Though the provincial government issued a notification in March that declared the station house officers (SHOs) as Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs), no police station has yet been given financial autonomy.

Many junior officers believe that financial autonomy to the SHOs would help improve policing. “Following a notification by the provincial government in March, a number of SHOs applied to be given the DDO powers. Some of them have prepared their own budget. However, the process of giving them financial autonomy is yet to start,” a source told The News.

The source said the post of junior clerks were also advertised to maintain record at the police stations in KP. The federal government last year proposed reforms in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab Police, seeking input from the officials concerned in the two provinces.

Under the proposed reforms, the SHOs were supposed to be given financial autonomy. Presently, the police stations get funds from the police lines. Many junior policemen said the SHOs used to contribute from ‘own resources’ for running the affairs of the police station due to lack of enough funds. The officers believed that a district police head should post an upright and competent cop as SHO and give him financial autonomy to improve law and order in his area.

“When given financial powers and due respect as a responsible officer, seniors can hold the SHO accountable if he doesn’t perform well or if he is found involved in any irregularity or wrongdoing,” said a junior police officer, who has also submitted an application to be given the DDO powers.

The official admitted that some SHOs may face problems in preparing the budget and dealing with other account related issues but the bosses should post the right man for the right job. The provincial police authorities recently asked for an increased budget for fuel for the police stations that get only 10 litre fuel per official vehicle per day for patrolling. Many police stations don’t have enough patrolling cars to cover the entire area.