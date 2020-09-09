close
Wed Sep 09, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2020

Protest against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest: Protesters pledge to foil conspiracies against Jang Group

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Journalists and workers of the Geo and Jang Group have vowed to continue their movement of justice for Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman till his release and to foil conspiracies against the country’s biggest media outlet.

The countrywide demonstration of the journalists and workers of Jang and Geo Group along with Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists, representatives of civil society, labour unions and political workers continued on Monday against the illegal arrest of Editor-in-Chief Jang and Geo Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for the last 179 days.

At a demonstration outside the offices of the Jang and The News in Rawalpindi, the protesters raised slogans and held placards against the illegal and unjustified detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and called for his immediate release. Addressing the protesters, Secretary General PFUJ Nasir Zaidi said the world’s human rights watchdogs and international journalist organisations took notice of the human rights violation in case of Mir Shakil’s case.

Resident Editor Jang Rawalpindi Hanif Khalid said despite all odds, the workers of Jang-Geo Group stood united with Rahman who is a man of principles. Secretary General RIUJ and senior correspondent Geo News Islamabad Asif Ali Bhatti said the struggle of the journalists and workers of the Group along with the PFUJ and RIUJ for the right of freedom of media would continue till the achievement of their goals.

Bhatti said not only the journalists’ community but international journalists and human rights organisations have also demanded the release of the Editor-in-Chief. The speakers, including Amjad Ali Abbasi, Munir Shah, Malik Nusrat and others said Rahman’s illegal and unjustified arrest in a fake and fabricated case reflects the malafide intentions of the incumbent government.

