APNS condoles death of Sindh minister’s mother

KARACHI: Hameed Haroon, President, and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society, have expressed their profound grief over the sad demise of the mother of Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Minister for Information and Local Bodies Government.The APNS office-bearers offered their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that the Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give patience to the family to bear the great loss.