Elderly woman found dead at home

BAHAWALPUR: An elderly woman of Nizampura, Gharbi Bahawalnagar, was found dead at her house on Monday. Saeeda Bibi was having injury marks on her neck and her hands were fastened with ropes. The body was shifted to DHQ hospital, Bahawalnagar. According to police and local residents, the elderly woman was issueless and living alone at her house.

2 DIE IN ACCIDENTS: Two people, including a 7-year-old girl, died in road accidents near Haroonabad on Monday. Alina was hit by a speeding tractor-trolley near Gulshan Colony and died on the spot. In the second accident, Muhammad died and two others sustained critical injuries in a collision between an auto rickshaw and a tractor. The injured were shifted to the BVH.