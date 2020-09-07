KATI chief lauds unmatched bravery, sacrifices of armed forces

Korangi Association of Trade & Industry President Sheikh Umer Rehan on Sunday paid rich tributes to Pakistan’s armed forces for their unmatched bravery, professionalism and sacrifices for defending the homeland and maintaining peace in various states of the world as part of the United Nations peace missions.

In a statement released in connection with the country’s Defence Day, the business leader said that celebrating this day with the fullest spirit demonstrates our unity, solidarity and nationhood.

He said that this day reinforces motivation among the people of the country to protect their homeland from all evil and hostile forces. The world witnesses the high spirit of Pakistan’s armed forces and the people on this day, he added.

“On 6th September, the nation pays tribute to the Shaheeds and the Ghazis who fought valiantly in the 1965 war with India. We, the business community, salute the bravery and professionalism of Pakistan’s forces.”

He said Pakistan’s armed forces have been fighting on the front line in the war against terrorism, and this has strengthened Pakistan’s position and increased their honour in the world. Pakistan believes in peaceful co-existence and harmony, especially with the neighbouring states, he added.

On this occasion, the KATI president called upon the international community, mainly the UN, to use their influence to stop India from its continued aggression and cruelty in the Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

He urged the provision of the right of self-determination to Kashmiris because, he said, there will be no sustainable peace in the region without the resolution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.