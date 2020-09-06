tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: Three people died and many others sustained injuries when the roof of a shop collapsed due to a cylinder blast on Nomania Road, Gujranwala, on Saturday. Reportedly, the shopkeeper was busy at his tea shop when a gas cylinder exploded, collapsing the roof of the hotel. As a result, three people died on the spot and several sustained injuries. Reportedly, the rescue operation is underway to pull out seven people from the debris.