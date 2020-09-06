close
Sun Sep 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 6, 2020

GUJRANWALA

National

 
September 6, 2020

GUJRANWALA: Three people died and many others sustained injuries when the roof of a shop collapsed due to a cylinder blast on Nomania Road, Gujranwala, on Saturday. Reportedly, the shopkeeper was busy at his tea shop when a gas cylinder exploded, collapsing the roof of the hotel. As a result, three people died on the spot and several sustained injuries. Reportedly, the rescue operation is underway to pull out seven people from the debris.

Latest News

More From Pakistan