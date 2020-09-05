Marriyum Aurangzeb terms Imran’s Karachi visit ‘competition’ with Shahbaz

LAHORE: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Prime Minister Imran Khan should have visited Karachi the very next day after disaster struck the port city.

In a statement Friday, Marriyum said Imran isn’t going to Karachi because of the disaster-struck people of the city but because he wants to compete with PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif. She said Shahbaz made Imran realise that he should go to Karachi to help out the people affected by unprecedented rains and urban flooding.

She pointed out that the people of Karachi still haven’t received the funds announced by the premier. She hoped that the Karachiites get the funds Imran is expected to announce on his visit today (Saturday). The former information minister told Imran to take along with him the 14 PTI MNAs of Karachi, missing in action, ever since catastrophe hit the city.