Punjab of Shahbaz handed over to ‘incompetent’ people: Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE:Leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has said that tall claims did not make anyone leader. He suggested Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to visit walled city and see how Lahore has inundated with rainwater.

In his statement issued Friday, he said the real leaders serve the people and the problems of people could not be solved by visiting roads constructed during the PML-N government. The roads of Lahore are presenting view of lakes and streams. Wasa and other government machinery are invisible. Hamza Shahbaz said Punjab had submerged due to floods and rains and CM was enjoying the post at office. He alleged that the Punjab government failed to do any planning ahead of monsoon which resulted into disaster. An Imam of mosque died in Raiwind while roof of a bank caved in Chauburji but the CM was indifferent, he alleged. He said that accumulated rainwater would cause growth of dengue. Hamza Shahbaz alleged that the Punjab of Shahbaz Sharif had been handed over to incompetent and politically inexperienced people.