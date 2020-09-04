145 villages of Jhang dist hit by Chenab, Jhelum flood

JHANG: Flood in Chenab and Jhelum rivers has inundated 119 villages of Jhang and Athara Hazari tehsils and 26 villages of Ahmedpur Sial tehsil. The floodwater has also damaged rice, sugarcane and other crops. The flood-hit families have started shifting to safer places. The difficulties of inhabitants of villages situated downstream of Trimmu Barrage have also increased as flood in both rivers is moving towards Shorkot and Ahmedpur Sial. According to the district flood control, Trimmu Barrage is discharging more than 148,836 cusecs (medium flood). The discharge of water of Chenab River at Chiniot Bridge is 24,983 cusecs while the discharge of water of Jhelum River at Khushab Bridge is 67,565 cusecs towards Trimmu Barrage. District Emergency Officer Ali Husnain told The News that Rescue 1122 staffers were discharging duties in the flood-hit areas and more than 200 persons had been shifted to safer places. He said that the rescue operation was still under way. When contacted, DC Tahir Wattoo did not attend his mobile phone.

MULTAN: Flood in Chenab River inundated a number of villages. However, no loss of life or property was reported, but the flood partially damaged different crops. The water flow is 235,000 cusecs at Sher Shah, said Multan flood focal person Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tayyab Khan. He said that the water level had receded at Chenab River’s entry point, Ghalwan, in Multan. He said that the revenue staffers were conducting surveys of crops damaged by the flood and the report would be sent to the Punjab Disaster Management Authority. Different government departments had set up flood relief camps and were shifting the villagers to safer places, he added. The Irrigation Department engineers were monitoring the flood situation, he concluded. The upstream water level at Rasul Barrage is 71,761 cusecs and downstream 71,761 cusecs. The upstream water level at Head Marala is 59,734 cusecs and downstream 46,434 cusecs. The upstream water level at Khanki Barrage is 64,067 cusecs and downstream 58,128 cusecs.

HAFIZABAD: Three children were killed while three others injured when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain at village Lalke. Akhtar Ali, his wife and their children were sitting in a room of their house when its roof collapsed. As a result, Zunaira, Dua and Ahmad died on the spot while Akhtar Ali, his wife and another child were injured seriously.