Azma slams resolution on govt’s two-year performance

LAHORE: PML-N spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said it’s ridiculous to pass resolution on government’s ‘successful’ two years performance. She said the ministers and government spokespersons should come out of the closed rooms and witness the people how they are thanking the PTI government. She questioned whether sugar, wheat, liquor and Ring Road scandals do not fall under corruption. Azma said the audit of corona funds and of contracts is still awaited. She said was it service to the people that the edibles, sugar and flour have been hoarded and out of reach of the people. Buzdar is just a puppet chief minister operated by Prime Minister Imran Khan, she added. She said Imran visits Lahore every week and orders major shuffle in bureaucracy and police as the CM was not capable of even doing this.