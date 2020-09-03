NAB conducts raids at Sindh minister Siyal’s residences

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) raided the residences of Sindh Irrigation Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal on Wednesday, located at Larkana district.

NAB Sukkur’s team raided Siyal’s bungalow in Larkana’s Faridabad area, along with the lady police personnel and goldsmith.

The first raid took place at Siyal’s house in Larkana city, the second was carried out at Anwar Palace in Tehsil Baqarani’s Faridabad village and the third was conducted at Siyal’s Palace, also in Faridabad village.

House of Sohail Anwar Siyal’s close friend Asad Kharal was also raided.

Important documents were seized during the raids, NAB officials said.

NAB sources said that during the raids, the residences were also measured. It was found Siyal’s Faridabad house covers an area of four acres and a part of it has been built on government land.

Provincial minister Syial told media that no notice was issued to him by NAB before conducting the raids.

"I am currently on bail. NAB had conducted a probe in April 2019. I have always appeared for questioning whenever the Bureau called,” added Sohail Siyal.

Apart from the NAB raid and claims of provincial minister Siyal, according to NAB official record a complaint against Sohail Anwar Sial was registered with NAB Sukkur in 2018, which has been pending at Bureau for over last three years. It has neither been disposed of nor recommendations made by NAB Sukkur for further proceedings.

This issue was remained at Compliant Verification stage for more than two years in contradiction with NAB’s policy and laws. Afterwards , it was converted into an inquiry.

According to NABsources, Sindh Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal involved in massive corruption of Larkana Development Package, illegal occupation of government lands and sharp increase in his assets since he held the public office.

In an official reply conveyed to this reporter by NAB “on the basis of various complaints, NAB Sukkur initiated complaint verification process in June 2018 after approval from NAB Headquarters, Islamabad against Sohail Anwar Siyal, ex-home minister (Sindh) & current Provincial Minister (Irrigation) on the allegations of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income. After finalisation of complaint verification process, the matter was referred to NAB HQ, Islamabad for authorisation of inquiry.”

NAB official statement added that after authorisation of inquiry, letters were initiated for general search of moveable and immoveable properties across Sindh through Deputy Commissioners and other relevant authorities. Furthermore, letters were also initiated for general search of bank accounts of accused Sohail Anwar Siyal, his family members and other alleged benamidars. After obtaining relevant record from above mentioned quarters, the accused and alleged benamidars were issued call-up notices for recording their statements and material justification regarding assets acquired and the transactions in their bank accounts. The accused were also provided with Assets Declaration Proformas for submission to the Combined Investigation Team (CIT). However, the accused mainly Sohail Anwar Siyal sought time again and again for submission of Assets Declaration Proforma and his justification, explanation, which caused delay in finalisation of inquiry.

Meanwhile mutual legal assistance has also been sought from UAE authorities regarding alleged properties and bank accounts of Sohail Anwar Siyal. The response of UAE authorities is still awaited.

NAB official statement has concluded that due to ongoing COVID situation ground checks and other activities have been limited. The ground checks and other activities would be finalised expeditiously as soon as the lockdown is further eased.

NAB sources said that NAB team conducted measurements of the premises along with technical experts for ascertaining amount of expenditure incurred on construction of the palace and measurements of land which includes illegal occupation of government land.

It is pertinent to mention here that NAB’s official version does not convincingly disclose reasons why the delay in concluding inquiry was justified and why it kept pending for around three years.

Siyal has been on interim bail granted by Sindh High Court that has pressed NAB team to conclude case before next date of hearing, as the case has delayed for unreasonable time.